MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is holding a career fair in search of pre-kindergarten teachers and teacher’s assistants.

The mixer will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Bayer Building on Jackson Avenue. It will be held in the Northeast Conference Ballroom.

You’ll learn what it takes to shape the minds of the future and the next great leaders of America.

To register for the event, click here.