MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The inside of the Memphis Shelby County School Board of Education offices was transformed into a one-stop shop for back-to-school needs on Saturday.

The event was planned to help make sure students and parents are prepared for the first day of school on Monday.

“I could not believe when I turned on Hollywood, the line,” said Reverend Althea Greene, MSCS School Board Chair.

The day started with a family fun run, and community health fair, then there was the festival with food, music, and giveaways.

“Part of our reasoning for doing this is because oftentimes children don’t start school on time, and they miss the first week or two because they may not have the clothes or supplies,” said Angela Hargrave, Student Equity Enrollment and Discipline Executive Director.

(Photo by: WREG’s Marcus Hunter)

(Photo by: WREG’s Marcus Hunter)

(Photo by: WREG’s Marcus Hunter)

MSCS Leaders say they expected several thousand people to be on hand for the Back to School family fun festival.

“It also means that we have a need here in Memphis, and what we are doing today is giving free uniforms, Walmart had donated, and we have a whole mall over there where parents can go and shop,” Greene said. “Free backpacks, free food, free fun.”

Thanks to donations, parents were not only able to pick up school supplies but also school uniforms, as well as clothes for everyday wearing, shoe accessories, and clear backpacks.

“I shole appreciate everything they are doing,” said Atila Mcintyre, one of the parents. “If yall need to come to get it, it is free if you wait that is on you. I love free stuff don’t get me wrong but it helps us out a lot.”

Leaders like Greene say they want to do whatever is necessary to make sure students start the school year strong.

“Because it takes a village to raise a child, to save a child, and to take care of the children in this district, just glad to be a part of the village,” Greene said.