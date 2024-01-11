MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools says its new focus is on fighting crime.

Dozens of students are victims of gun violence and even more have been locked up, according to the district.

Interim Superintendent Tony Williams says 15 kids have died in the first six months of the school year. Now, she’s calling on everyone to step in.

Months before graduating from Trezevant High School in Frayser, 17-year-old Jlymyra Kirkendoll was shot and killed less than half a mile from his school.

“It’s gut-wrenching to discuss these tragedies with parents,” said Eric Brent, Principal of Trezvant High School.

Principal Eric Brent says Kirkendoll is one of 22 students killed during his 7 years at the school.

Interim Superintendent Tony Williams says the numbers are staggering across the district.

“This is a wake-up call for me that this is not normal. It’s not normal to sit and cry at the hospital with a parent. It’s not normal,” said Williams.

Since August 2022, 38 MSCS students have died. 22 of those students were lost to violence.

Williams announced Thursday that MSCS is now a school district focused on fighting crime.

“Saving our children takes us all. It can’t be finger-pointing. It has to be a collective discussion,” he said.

Williams says the discussion includes parents, businesses, and elected leaders like District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

“It really is a multifaceted effort. Some of it requires locking people up but it requires intervening in people’s lives, so they don’t keep repeat offending,” said District Attorney Steve Mulroy. “All of us together need to be working.”

Williams says things like infrastructure, truancy, and housing are all root causes of crime.

In November, the district prepped for $150 million in budget cuts.