MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School board could possibly name a new interim superintendent Tuesday.

Members are expected to nominate candidates before a vote during their meeting tonight.

The district is currently being led by deputy superintendent John Barker and Angela Whitelaw.

The duo has been in charge since July when the school board put Dr. Joris Ray on paid leave.

Ray resigned last week following an investigation into his personal conduct.