MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About a week after explosive allegations were made by former MSCS School Board vice chair Sheleah Harris about possible widespread corruption within the school district, Board Chairwoman Althea Greene breaks her silence on WREG’s Live at 9 about Harris’ claims and her criticism.

Last week, Harris resigned mid-meeting from the school board, alleging corruption within the state’s largest school district regarding contracts, funding, and the ongoing search to find a permanent superintendent.

“I was very shocked. I didn’t see that coming,” Greene said. “I was shocked and then the comments were very hurting. People always say sticks and stones may break my bones, but words, those words hurt.”

At the time of her resignation, Harris said, “This is the highest level of ignorance I’ve ever been a part of, and for my own health, I just can’t be a part of it anymore.”

“When you hear a colleague say this is the highest level of ignorance. Those words do hurt when you serve with people, and she chaired the policy committee. So, if there was something wrong with the policy, she had an opportunity to address it,” Greene said.

Some have accused the board of rigging the search in favor of the interim superintendent Toni Williams, but Greene denies that and feels Williams shouldn’t have to step down as some critics have demanded.

“I don’t think she should step down. I realize that there are so many groups out there, but some of these groups are distractions,” Greene said. “If we’re not—we can agree and disagree, but at the end of the day it’s about moving forward for the sake of children.”

This comes as all eyes are squarely focused on the school district, its leaders, and the decisions they make.

“I think you should trust this school board and we were elected by our community. Trust us, have faith in us. We are doing everything we can to get it right,” Greene said.

Greene says board members will meet with the firm handling the superintendent search next week and they’ll lay out their new expectations.

Interim superintendent Toni Williams was also supposed to be on Live at 9 Thursday morning but canceled because of a scheduling conflict.