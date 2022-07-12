MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis-Shelby County Board of Education announced that they will hold a special called meeting on Wednesday to address recent allegations against Superintendent Joris Ray.

The school board said the meeting will be held to “consider and take action on allegations of MSCS policy violations pertinent to Superintendent Ray.”

Last week, the board announced it was beginning an external investigation into recent allegations of impropriety by Superintendent Joris Ray.

Divorce documents obtained by WREG showed Ray admitted to infidelity in his marriage and the documents name women who could be school district employees.

District policy strongly discourages romantic or sexual relationships between a manager or other supervisory employee and their staff.

