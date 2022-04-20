LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi woman said she’ll never forget the torment she and her 21-year-old son went through after a man allegedly abducted them at knifepoint and assaulted them.

Anthony Sisk

Lafayette County investigators have charged Anthony Sisk of Como, Mississippi in the brutal kidnapping and sexual assault of the woman and her son.

The victims were abducted at knifepoint from a Dollar General store parking lot in Marshall County. The woman in this case shared more details of the pair’s horrifying experience Wednesday.

“I feel a sense of relief now that he’s been caught and is in custody,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

The traumatic event started Saturday afternoon, after the pair walked out of a Dollar General Store on Highway 4 in Marshall County.

“A man approached us with a knife and told us to get into the truck and do as he said and if we did as he said we wouldn’t get hurt. So, of course neither my son nor I wanted to get hurt. We didn’t want to get stabbed or killed so we did what he told us to do,” the woman said.

The woman said Sisk then started driving.

“He drove us to a field, sexually assaulted me, then he continued driving,” she said.

She said they ended up at a house off Highway 310 in Lafayette County, where she said Sisk continued over the next few hours to sexually assault her and her son.

According to the woman, Sisk was smoking crack and forced her to smoke as well. She said the LIFE360 tracking app on her son’s cell phone led her ex-husband to the house.

She said that “spooked” their kidnapper who told them to keep quiet until the man left.

“And so he put us back in the truck with our eyes closed and drove around for a while and eventually let my son and I go, individually, in different places,” she said.

She ended up near Sardis Lake and was able to call for help, and her son was found by deputies.

The tracking app led deputies to Sisk ,and he was taken into custody.

Now, this woman said she wants Sisk to pay for what he’s accused of doing.

“If it’s not life in prison, I want his sentences to be so lengthy and run consecutively, that he will never see the light of day again,” the woman said.

Sisk is scheduled to appear in Lafayette County Court for a bond hearing.