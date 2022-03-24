MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is accused of stabbing another woman to death early Thursday morning.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Asha Amos of Tate County is facing a capital murder charge.

The sheriff’s office says the stabbing happened on at a home on Kirby Lot Road at around 2:50 a.m. A man reportedly told deputies Amos broke into his home and stabbed his girlfriend, identified as 21-year-old Briana Jackson.

Jackson was reportedly pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m.

Deputies took Amos into custody after finding evidence in her vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Amos is currently being held in Tunica County Jail.

Anyone with more information regarding the stabbing is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, at (662) 363-1411.