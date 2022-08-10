MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Corinth, Mississippi woman has been charged after she was accused of breaking into a church and causing extensive damage.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Amy Schneider broke into Farmington Baptist Church in Corinth Tuesday night.

Alcorn County investigators and Farmington Police identified Schneider as the suspect and took her into custody. She has been charged with burglary and destruction of a church.

Photos from the church show the damage that was left behind including furniture that was knocked over, papers scattered across the floor, and shattered glass.

Photo provided by Farmington Baptist Church

Schneider is being held in the Alcorn County jail.