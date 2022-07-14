Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves at Shaker’s IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children’s Nutrition Program, better known as WIC, will temporarily expand its formula options.

Starting Thursday, the following new offerings will be available to WIC participants:

substitutes for Enfamil Infant

substitutes for Enfamil Gentlease

substitutes for Enfamil AR

substitutes for Enfamil Prosobee

The department says the expansion is a direct response to the nationwide baby formula shortage.

For more details on benefits and eligibility, visit here or contact your WIC clinic.