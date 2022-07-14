MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children’s Nutrition Program, better known as WIC, will temporarily expand its formula options.
Starting Thursday, the following new offerings will be available to WIC participants:
- substitutes for Enfamil Infant
- substitutes for Enfamil Gentlease
- substitutes for Enfamil AR
- substitutes for Enfamil Prosobee
The department says the expansion is a direct response to the nationwide baby formula shortage.
For more details on benefits and eligibility, visit here or contact your WIC clinic.