OXFORD, Miss. — From Silver Springs to Oxford, people across Mississippi are dealing with the impact of Friday’s storms. While some are cleaning up, others have decided to lend a helping hand.

From downed power lines to uprooted trees, the impact of Mother Nature is abundantly clear. Despite the damage to James Redding’s Lafayette County home, he is counting his blessings.

“Of course, it blew the old shingle off there,” Redding said. “We didn’t get hurt. What was damaged can be replaced and we just glad the good Lord spared us anymore damage.”

This storm resulted in the death of at least 25 people across Mississippi. There were no reports of any injuries in Lafayette County, however, the impact is being felt.

At Saturday’s Oxford High School baseball game, a moment of silence was held for the victims. Donations were also collected for Amory High school….Amory…another city also hit hard by storms.

“We want help rebuild however we can. It’s a proud community there. There’s no doubt in my mind they are going to come back and build back stronger than they were,” Chris Baughman, from the Oxford School District said.

That giving spirit carried over from the baseball diamond to the Oxford Fire Department where the city is collecting donations for storm victims.

“If there’s any way to help, we try to help,” Timmy Dickinson OFD Battalion Chief said.

While Mother Nature may have landed a serious blow, this state and community have vowed to support their own.

The Oxford baseball team is planning to drop off their donations Sunday. The city’s donation drive is expected to continue through the week.