The cold turned rain into ice, making road conditions hazardous for travelers and knocking out power in thousands of homes.

The rain and ice was a double weather problem for people in portions of north Mississippi and things could go from bad to worse late Thursday.

Thursday’s ice event didn’t rattle Wesley Zegan, who recently moved from Wisconsin to the Mallard Park subdivision in Walls Mississippi.

“I’m not too worried about it. I’ve gone through a lot worse,” Zegan said.

He said it was no problem until the power went out.

“Weather rolled in [and] our power went out a couple of times this morning. I couldn’t go to work and I’m working from home as best I can,” Zegan said.

About 25 miles down Highway 61 in Tunica, where the ice storm caused entire trees to fall and limbs to snap. It was a bit more unsettling for residents like Nathan Brannon.

“Woke up and it got kind of bad, bad enough I almost didn’t make it to work. I had ice all over my windows,” Brannon said.

Nathan and Allison Dobbins lost power this morning in their house on School Street and with tree limbs falling all over Tunica. Allison doesn’t expect the power back on soon.

“I feel like the ice is going to get heavier and the trees are just going to fall and that’s what I’m scared about,” Dobbins said.



On Thursday, County road crews were spreading at Tunica’s busiest intersections and the Mayor says overall the town has been fortunate so far.

“We’ve had some limbs down, a few trees but we’ve not lost power in town except for a few isolated spots,” Mayor Andrew Dulaney said.

Even as Public Works crews were busy clearing broken limbs from Tunica’s streets, they were also dealing with effects of a frontal system that brought heavy rain before the ice arrived that flooded some yards and overwhelmed drainage ditches.

Tunica’s Mayor told us a local State of Emergency was declared Wednesday afternoon and the paperwork was sent to the State of Mississippi.