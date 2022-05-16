MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was arrested in Memphis after police say he took a truck to do some repairs, and never returned it.

Police say the victim dropped his Dodge truck off at Torrance Green’s repair shop.

The shop closed down and the victim says after calling Green several times about his truck, he never heard back.

Green apparently called the victim’s sister – telling her to meet him at the Wolfchase mall over the weekend to get the truck back.

When she showed up, she told police she saw him go into the mall.

She contacted security at which time Green was detained inside the mall by a Shelby County Deputy.

During a search, the officer found the keys belonging to the victim.

Green is charged with theft of property.