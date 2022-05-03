MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Tupelo, Mississippi man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 20 years in prison on drug trafficking charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

U.S. District Judge Micheal P. Mills sentenced Samuel Wilson III, 32, to 262 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Wilson was convicted following a trial in December of conspiring with members of a drug trafficking organization led by Jeremy Mairidith to sell and distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. Wilson is one of nine defendants convicted for his role in the organization.

He was also convicted of being a convicted felon in possession of two firearms.

“Today’s sentence has removed from the streets an individual who has supported himself by distributing illicit drugs in our community and elsewhere. I commend our local, state and federal partners who worked on this investigation for years to see that the individuals involved in the violent and illegal activities of this drug trafficking organization were finally brought to justice,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner stated following Wilson’s sentencing.