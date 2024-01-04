MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southaven, Mississippi man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2021 murder of his father, said District Attorney Matthew Barton.

According to a press release from the District Attorney’s office, on Sept. 5, 2021, Keith Wayne Tucker, “in an alcohol-induced rage,” stabbed his father, Charles Larry Tucker, in the abdomen and neck multiple times with a knife, killing him.

Keith Wayne Tucker (State of Mississippi Office of the District Attorney)

He then attacked his at the time girlfriend and her daughter, but they survived.

“While nothing we do can remedy the harm that he caused, I hope this result will provide the

family the strength needed to press forward. There is no place in our society for this kind of evil.

I am grateful, through the tireless work of my team and the dedication of the Southaven Police

Department, that this violent criminal is locked away, with no chance for appeal,” said D.A. Barton in a statement.

Tucker pled guilty to murder and attempted murder. He is sentenced to 45 years in prison.