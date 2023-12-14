MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old is charged with murder after a 67-year-old man was found dead in Panola County, Mississippi on Tuesday.

On December 12, officials did a welfare check on a 67-year-old man who had not been heard from since November 25. He was found dead.

After investigating, the Panola County Sheriff’s office developed Nicholai Becerra, 20, as a suspect. He turned himself in on December 13.

Nicholai Becerra

Becerra is charged with murder and is on bond at the Panola County Detention Center.

The victim was not identified by name.