MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi.

Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and brought back to Lafayette County. Investigators said Sisk sexually assaulted the two and that more charges may follow after the initial arrest.

After his arrest, Sisk is awaiting a bond hearing on Thursday, April 21.

