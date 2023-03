MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old Mississippi man was arrested and charged with molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes, police in Oxford, Mississippi said.

Oxford Police said they took a walk-in complaint regarding the sexual assault of a minor on Feb. 14.

After an investigation, they located and arrested Joshua Bright, of Clarksdale. Bright was issued $30,000 bond by a Lafayette County judge.