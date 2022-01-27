OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department arrested a man on a charge stemming from alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor nearly 35 years ago.



Oxford Police said that Wade Holland of Corinth, 59, held a position of trust and was accused of inappropriate contact with a minor in 1988. They provided no further details on the alleged incident.



Police said charges were filed on January 24, 2022 for molestation.



Holland was taken into custody on Wednesday at Lafayette County Detention Center and issued a $25,000 bond.

