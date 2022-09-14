MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after making online threats to recreate the recent Memphis shooting rampage in Greenville, Mississippi.

According to court documents, Jeremy Gordon, 28, posted the threats on Facebook claiming he was going to commit the mass shooting on September 9 beginning at 5 p.m.

Gordon has been charged with transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

He appeared in court on the federal charges for the first time on Monday. A detention and preliminary hearing were held on Wednesday in Oxford.

A judge found that Gordon posed a danger to the community and ordered that he be held without bond pending trial.

Gordon faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison if convicted.

The FBI and Greenville Police Department are investigating the case.