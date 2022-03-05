OXFORD, Miss. — A Water Valley, Mississippi man was arrested after a shooting Friday night in Oxford.

Oxford Police said they received a call about the shooting in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive just before midnight .

Officers gave medical aid to the victim, who was flown to Regional One in Memphis. Police said he has since been released from the hospital.

James Coleman Williamson, 34, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.