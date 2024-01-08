MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a traffic stop turned violent when a suspect accused of abducting a woman in Mississippi started kicking and spitting on officers during his arrest.

Omar Charleston, 38, is behind bars with a long list of charges, including four counts of assault on a first responder.

Charleston is accused of kidnapping a woman in Southaven. He was arrested Friday at Shelby Drive and Percy Road in southwest Memphis after police put out a “be on the lookout” alert.

Police pulled over Charleston’s vehicle over with the woman still in the car. While trying to get Charleston in the back of the squad car, police say everything took a turn.

A report states, “Charleston began kicking the doors and windows continuously … hit an officer in his upper chest and chin … yelled racial slurs and obscenity … kicked the back passenger door and cracked it … spit in two officers faces.”

Just last month, Charleston was accused of domestic violence. Officers say he has a history of assault on law enforcement and resisting.

This time his bond is set to $25,000. He’s due back in court Tuesday.