COLDWATER, Miss.– Some parents and grandparents in Tate County are wondering where their children will be attending class before the school bell starts ringing again.

It has been a frustrating Friday for Betty McGee of Coldwater, Mississippi.

McGee came to the Tate County Schools District Office to register her 15-year-old granddaughter for classes at Coldwater High School.

But McGee, like many others in Tate County, is confused over reports that Coldwater High School is closing.

“Well, I don’t know whether to try to get her registered or wait until school starts. I don’t know where to go. I just don’t know what to do with all this stuff about closing and they been talking about closing Coldwater school for three years now,” she said.

The matter is ultimately in the hands of a federal judge but Tate County Schools, under House Bill 669 which was signed in 2020 by Governor Tate Reeves, gives authority to “consolidate its system of high schools by closing Coldwater High School, which has consistently and chronically underperformed.”

The bill states Coldwater High School maintained an “F” rating from 2016 to 2018 and achieved a “D” accountably rating for the 2019 school year.

Among other issues, the bill also sites low student attendance.

If Coldwater High does close, students will have the option of attending Independence High School or Strayhorn High School.

Betty McGee admits the issue is confusing and thinks the school system waited far too late to consider this type of action.

“I’m not upset because she might not go to Coldwater school…you know. I would just liked to have known something before time for school to start,” she said.

The matter of whether Coldwater High will close will be determined in court and neither Tate County Schools nor its attorney would comment.