OXFORD, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a state-imposed boil water alert Thursday for customers who get water from the City of Oxford water supply in Lafayette County.

Oxford city officials say MSDH officials notified the City of Oxford water system of the notice due to a contaminated water sample.

The City says they are collecting samples on Thursday and Friday. The samples will be processed on Saturday. The boil notice will be lifted when it is cleared by MSDH officials.

The water system will be notified when tests show the water is safe to drink.

MSDH officials recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before drinking. They also recommend the following:

Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates

Wash fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as you don’t swallow the water

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute

Use boiled water to make drinks, juices, or infant formula