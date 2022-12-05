UPDATE: Authorities in Mississippi have said the suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Marshall County, Mississippi are attempting to arrest a suspect on Mississippi’s Most Wanted List, the sheriff said Monday morning.

The man is wanted for child exploitation and assault, Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said.

U.S. Marshals and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team are assisting in the arrest.

The address has not been released. This situation is ongoing and this story will be updated.