MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics have announced multiple arrests, drugs and guns seized from the Jackson area.

“This operation is a major loss for criminals in Jackson, but a major win for our capital city and

its residents,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

According to a press release, officers seized the following:

$17,500 in cash

6.6 pounds of marijuana

4.4 grams of crack cocaine

7 dosage units of Hydrocodone

36 dosage units of Oxycodone

348 dosage units of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine)

4 pounds of MDMA powder

292 bottles of illegal alcohol

“The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has demonstrated its commitment to keeping Mississippians safe time and time again,” Commissioner Sean Tindell said.

28 weapons were also seized, including high-powered rifles.

49 people have been arrested in connection with this operation. They are facing a long list of charges including:

35 Possession of Marijuana

8 Felony Charges

27 Misdemeanor Charges

2 Felony Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

5 Felony Possession of MDMA

1 Sale of Methamphetamine

3 Possession of Alcohol with the intent to sell without a license

2 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

2 Possession of a firearm (2 stolen)

2 Possession of cocaine

1 Public Intoxication

1 Resisting Arrest

1 Suspended License

1 Felony Eluding

1 Possession of Paraphernalia

1 Failure to Yield to Blue Lights

1 Reckless Driving

9 Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Multiple agencies and departments took place in this operation in addition to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics including, Highway Patrol, Mississippi Capitol Police, Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, National Guard Counter Drug Program, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Alcoholic Beverage Control, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security.