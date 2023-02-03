MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say vandalized and stole from a beauty supply store after their card was declined.

According to MPD, a little after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shoplifting at Beauty Plaza in the 7000 block of Shelby Drive. Officers were told that two female suspects entered the business and pretended to buy wigs.

When their card got declined, they took the wigs and left. The suspects returned and vandalized the business, police say.

Reports say no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.