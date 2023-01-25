MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is teaming up with the Girl Scouts to help two new troops get a start in the MidSouth.

More than 40 MPD women, from patrol officers to secretaries, volunteered with the troops at the Airways and Austin Peay precincts. They held a meet-and-greet Tuesday night at the Airways station in which over 30 girls signed up for the new troops.

“What we’ve done is partnered with the Memphis Police Department to create troops in different areas throughout the community, and this is to help build the girls up in confidence, character and courage,” said Traci Nichols of Girl Scouts Hearts of the South.

With at least 15 girls in each of the two new troops, they hope to get even more girls to join.