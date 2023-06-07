MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two people accused of stealing a woman’s purse and going on a $7,000 shopping spree last month.

Police say on May 19, two women broke into a car at Family Funeral Care on Summer Avenue and took the victim’s purse with her credit and debit cards.

About twenty minutes later, the suspects went shopping at Sam’s Club on Covington Pike, spending over $7,000 on merchandise and gift cards.

Police say the suspects were in a maroon sedan at the time of the incident.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.