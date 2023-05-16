MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two women who walked out of the Ulta Beauty store on Poplar Avenue with over $10,000 worth of cosmetics hidden under their shirts and skirts.

The makeup heist happened in March, but MPD has just released pictures of the suspects and details about the crime.

Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspect Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspect

Investigators said the women entered the store at around 5 p.m. on March 28 and began picking up high-end makeup, putting the items under their clothes as they walked through the aisle, and left without paying for the products.

Store employees noticed several empty shelves, began reviewing their surveillance footage, and determined the two women had taken the cosmetics.

If you recognize the women in the photographs or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.