MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are charged after allegedly stealing toys from Target and trying to evade police, hitting their cars with children in the back.

Memphis Police were at Target in East Memphis when two women, Latericka Berry and Alana McKinnon, entered the store and went to the toy aisle.

Reports say they stole $276 worth of Fortnite toys and exited the store. They got into a Ford Fusion that was waiting for them in the parking lot.

Detectives tried to pursue the vehicle when the driver, Berry, attempted to leave. She allegedly struck a witness’s car and multiple police cars after they surrounded her. She also almost hit two law enforcement officers who were standing outside their vehicles.

Officers blocked the women from leaving and took them into custody without further incident.

Inside the Ford Fusion, MPD found another adult and three children, all less than four years old.

The stolen items were returned to the store. The damage caused to the witness’s car was approximately $1,100.

Latericka Berry was charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, Vandalism $1,000-$2,500, Theft of Merchandise Less Than $1,000 and three counts of Child Abuse and Neglect.

Alana McKinnon was charged with Theft of Merchandise Less Than $1,000.

They were set to appear in court Tuesday morning.