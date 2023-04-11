MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after Memphis Police say she cashed a tax refund check that did not belong to her.

According to reports, on March 17, the victim filed a theft report, saying that her check had been delivered to the wrong address. When the victim went there, the check was gone.

The victim did her own investigation and discovered that the check had been cashed at Toarmina’s Grocery & Market in north Memphis. The store owner gave MPD the original check– which was signed and had a fingerprint on it, police say.

The owner also had video footage of the suspect negotiating the check and a photo of the ID they provided. The suspect used a fake ID with the victim’s name. She also signed the victim’s signature.

The check was valued at $4,436, according to MPD.

Through fingerprint processing and video footage, police identified the suspect as Nabrea Tillman.

Tillman is charged with Theft of Property $2,5000-$10,000, Identity Theft and Forgery $2,500-$10,000. She is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.