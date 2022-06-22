MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole a woman’s car from her driveway in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the theft happened on Petten Drive at 1 p.m.

Surveillance video shows a group of people walking down the street when two men in the group walked into the victim’s driveway and got in her Honda Civic. Police say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Police say the vehicle has since been recovered.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.