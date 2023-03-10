MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole someone’s $1,200 phone and sold it to a phone ATM for $115.

The victim told Memphis Police that on February 13, her cell phone was stolen after she placed it on a bar counter. The victim tracked her phone to a Kroger in Midtown. She was told that her phone was sold to an ecoATM Kiosk.

According to reports, the victim had an iPhone 13 Pro Max that was valued at $1,200.

On February 28, investigators received documentation from MPD databases. The victim’s phone was sold for $115, police say.

Officers discovered that Carol Grisham provided her TN identification card, a photo of herself and her signature during the transaction.

Grisham was taken into custody and charged with Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500. She is set to appear in court Friday.