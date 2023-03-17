MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman took $60,000 from her 93-year-old sister who suffers from a mental disorder.

In August of 2022, an Adult Protective Services Investigator filed a theft report with MPD. The report claimed that the victim’s sister, Doris Davis, took her to First Horizon Bank multiple times. While there, Davis made her sister issue cashier’s checks to her.

According to reports, Davis received two cashier’s checks for a total of $60,000. The bank teller declined an attempt to withdraw $30,000 because the victim exhibited memory issues. Investigators spoke with the victim, and she did not recall any of the incidents.

The victim’s niece has power of attorney, police say. She had the victim evaluated and discovered that she was in the early stages of major neurocognitive disorder– also known as dementia.

The niece identified Davis from video footage at the bank. She claimed there was no legitimate reason for Davis to take the money. The victim suffered a loss of $60,000 MPD says.

Davis was taken into custody and charged with the Theft of Property of $60,000-$250,000 and Financial Exploitation of Elderly/Vulnerable Persons. She s set to appear in court Friday.