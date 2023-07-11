MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken into custody for allegedly beating up a school bus driver after he refused to drop her son off at a different location, Memphis Police say.

On May 24, the bus driver was taking students home from Lucy E. Campbell Elementary School. One of the students wanted the driver to take him somewhere else, and the driver told him he was not allowed to do that.

MPD says the student called his mother, Jasmine Moton, who arrived moments later.

Moton exited her car with a baseball bat and broke out the glass of the bus door. She then entered the bus and swung at the driver, hitting him three times in the arm and breaking the rearview mirror.

Moton got in her car and fled the scene, reports say.

According to court documents, the cost to repair the bus is $1,500. The bus driver went to the hospital and suffered severe swelling and bruising to his right arm and hand.

Jasmine Moton was taken into custody Monday and charged with Vandalism $1,000-$2,5000, Aggravated Assault and Burglary of a Vehicle. She is set to appear in court Tuesday.