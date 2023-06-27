MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot while inside her North Memphis home on Monday night.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of Randle Street where a woman in her bed was hit by bullets fired from outside her home.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.