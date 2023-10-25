MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she fired a shot at a man who was walking two dogs and claimed one of the dogs belonged to her.

Police said the man was walking his dogs along South Barksdale Street in South Memphis around noon Tuesday – close to where Cleveland Triplett has lived for 23 years.

“He has stopped in front of my house with the dogs,” Triplett said. “So naturally, when he comes up the street, my dog barks, so I come out to see what’s going on.”

According to police, a woman identified as 42-year-old Regina Scott approached the victim and pointed a purple pistol at him. The victim told police Scott fired in his direction and alleged one of the dogs out for a walk — an American Bully — was hers.

The victim panicked, resulting in him dropping the leash. It’s alleged that Scott then picked up the dog she claimed was hers.

Police said that dog was recovered in Scott’s backyard.

A neighbor said they heard one round fired before calling police.

Scott was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Less than 24 hours later, she went before a judge.

She had very little to say to Judge Karen Massey who reminded her a few times to give a verbal response. Scott told the judge she should be able to pay her $7,500 bond in order to be released.

The judge told her if convicted of aggravated robbery, she could be facing 8 to 30 years in lockup.

Scott was ordered to appear back in court in two weeks with her attorney.

We stopped by the victim’s home, but no one answered.