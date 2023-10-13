MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was rushed into surgery Thursday after being stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

Katie Jernigan was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder after her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend drove to the police station on Crump Avenue for help.

The boyfriend said they drove to their home in the 700 block of Neptune Street after Jernigan called him and told him she was at his house and getting ready to slash his tires.

The boyfriend said when they arrived at the residence, Jernigan pulled up in her car and said she was going to kill both of them.

He said Jernigan and his girlfriend began fighting, and Jerrigan started stabbing his girlfriend with a small knife. The boyfriend said he was also cut with the knife trying to break up the fight.

The girlfriend was transported from the Crump Station to the Regional One Medical Center, where she underwent surgery. Hospital staff said the victim had two stab wounds to her upper and lower back and a laceration to her chest and forehead.

Friday, the victim was listed in good condition at the hospital.

Investigators said Jernigan admitted to waiting up the street for the couple to get home and getting into a physical fight with the new girlfriend. However, they said she told them she didn’t know what happened or how the blood got on her.

Along with attempted second-degree murder, Jernigan is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Jernigan is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.