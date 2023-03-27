MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly ran into her ex-boyfriend’s car and pulled a gun on him due to an argument over gas money, Memphis Police say.

On March 23, the victim told police that he and his ex-girlfriend, who is also his child’s mother, got into an altercation involving gas money. His ex, Angelique Thomas, threatened to damage his car.

According to reports, Thomas pointed a gun at the victim’s head. The victim was able to leave the scene in his vehicle.

He went to a different location, but Thomas found him, police say. The two got into another argument, which resulted in Thomas driving her car into a neighbor’s yard, nearly striking the victim.

Thomas allegedly circled around in her Dodge Journey and ran into the victim’s Nissan. MPD says she caused approximately $700-800 in damage.

Angelique Thomas was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Driving while License Suspended, Violation o Financial Law and Vandalism of $1,000 or less.