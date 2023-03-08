MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman upset her boyfriend was with another woman rammed the woman’s car several times while the boyfriend and a child were inside.

Police said Tamika Clayton, 26, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault after she followed the victim to the Austin Peay Police Precinct.

The female victim told police she picked up a male friend at his house Monday, and Clayton pulled up in a Kia Forte and rammed her car several times.

Officers said the victim’s 1-year-old son was inside the car when it was hit by Clayton’s vehicle.

The victim said after her car was hit, she drove to the police precinct for help and was followed by Clayton. Officers at the police station took Clayton into custody.

Police said Clayton admitted to hitting the victim’s car.

She was released from jail on her own recognizance and is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.