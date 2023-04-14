MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a picture of a woman they say pulled a switchblade on a driver following a road rage incident last month.

Police haven’t said what led up to the road rage incident at 240 South near Norris but said both drivers stopped on the shoulder after it happened.

The other driver said a woman in a black Ford Taurus got out of her car with a switchblade, put it in his face, and threatened to kill him.

The driver apparently was able to get a picture of the woman as she approached his vehicle.

If you recognize the woman, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.