MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is accused of pointing a gun at her ex-boyfriend after he asked her to move out and removed her plants from the backyard.

According to Memphis Police, on June 19 around 6:52 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault/domestic violence call in Raleigh. The victim stated he and his ex-girlfriend, Malia Sanders, got into an argument after he asked her to move out of the house before the agreed date.

Police say the victim went to the backyard and begin to remove Sanders’ plants from the garden and that’s when she started punching the victim in the back of his head several times.

When the victim pushed Sanders, both of them fell to the ground, and the gun Sanders had fell on the ground too, police say. The victim moved the gun away from Sanders out of fear for his safety.

Sanders got the victim’s car keys from inside the house, went to his car to get his gun, put a round in the chamber, and pointed the gun at the victim’s chest, reports state. The victim then called police.

Reports state the victim also hid another gun so that Sanders would not have access to it.

When officers arrived they were able to retrieve all of the guns and all of them were found fully loaded. They also say that the victim received a cut on his finger after Sanders bit him, causing her tooth to come out.

Police say both the victim and Sanders were taken to the Felony Response office for investigation where Sanders gave a statement admitting to pointing the gun at the victim during their argument.

She is being charged with Aggravated Assault.