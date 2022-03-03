MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after police say a woman made a false report on how her car was stolen.

On Feb. 26, police say Yolanda Ramirez reported that two armed men carjacked her while she was sitting in her Honda Civic on Nov. 20, 2021, in Parkway Village. Ramirez says she didn’t originally report the incident in November because she didn’t have identification.

Police located the Honda Civic on Wednesday a few blocks away from where the carjacking was reported.

Suspect Toby Malone was taken into custody at the scene.

During the investigation, police noticed the information provided by Ramirez didn’t match the evidence that was found.

On Wednesday, Ramirez told investigators she actually let her brother drive the Honda Civic and it was left unattended when Malone stole the vehicle, according to the crime report.

The original report that included the armed men was false.

Police took Ramirez into custody where she was charged with false reporting.

Malone was charged with theft of property.