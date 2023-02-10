MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged with trying to steal hair from a beauty store by putting it in her bra, Memphis Police say.

Reports say Ida Slappy went to a Grahamwood beauty store on Thursday and tried to put a pack of Model Model blue hair in her bra. The store owner noticed and locked the doors so that Slappy could not leave.

Slappy admitted to police that she damaged the door trying to get out. She also claimed she was taking the hair because she’s a stylist and didn’t have money to pay for it, records show.

Slappy was charged with theft of merchandise less than $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 or less. MPD says she is set to appear in court Friday.