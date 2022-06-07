MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of holding a woman against her will for days, repeatedly raping and assaulting her.

Jermaine Beason, 45, is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, domestic assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

The alleged ordeal began last Friday when the woman visited Beason in the 600 block of Jeannette Place in South Memphis.

Police say Beason told her she wasn’t allowed to leave, and forced her to have sex repeatedly over the course of four days. When she tried to leave, she told police Beason first hit her with his fist, then pulled a gun on her and told her she wasn’t going anywhere.

The woman called police Monday and told them she was being held against her will.

Officers arrested Beason. The woman was taken to a rape crisis center.