MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is facing charges after she is accused of assaulting officers and a firefighter after a police chase and two car crashes Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to an accident at the intersection of South Third and Mallory around 12:45 p.m.

Before the accident, police say officers saw Montgomery drive past them and tried to make a traffic stop. However, she started driving recklessly to avoid them, which led to the two crashes.

While trying to render aid to Montgomery, she reportedly assaulted two police officers and a Memphis firefighter.

According to the affidavit, Montgomery kicked both officers and spat on the firefighter. One of the officers then pepper sprayed Montgomery to get her to comply.

Both officers and the firefighter were not injured in the incident.

While police investigated the accident, they discovered Montgomery’s son was not secured in the vehicle.

Her child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. The Department of Children’s Services was notified.

Montgomery was taken to the Methodist University Hospital and then transported to jail.

Montgomery has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment, resisting official detention, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, and financial responsibility.