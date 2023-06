MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Monday night on I-240 and Norris Road.

According to Memphis Police, around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on I-240 and Norris Road where a woman was hit by a gray car after walking into opposing traffic.

The car that hit her did not have a side view mirror, police say.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.