MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is being charged for throwing hot bleach water on another woman who allegedly came to her house looking for her boyfriend.

According to officials, on June 5, officers responded to an armed person call in the Airport Area. The victim stated she went looking for her boyfriend at Celeste Hawkins’s house.

Reports say Hawkins opened the door with a gun in her hand and threatened to kill the victim. She then threw hot bleach water on her and started punching her.

The owner of the lease signed a consent to search home form, permitting officers to retrieve the gun which was on the kitchen table.

Investigators say that Hawkins was then taken to the General Investigation Bureau, where she admitted to doing the crime. She also added that she sprayed the victim with a water hose.

The gun was taken to 201 Poplar and tagged in the property and evidence room. Hawkins is being charged with Aggravated Assault.