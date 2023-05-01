MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after Memphis Police say she got into a fight and fired a gun inside a Mexican restaurant in Whitehaven, injuring two.

According to reports, on April 23, officers responded to an aggravated assault call at Margaritas, located at 4128 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Police were told that a group of women had started fighting inside the restaurant. During the fight, a woman, later identified as Tyerra Horton, pulled out a gun and fired it.

Two people were injured due to to the shooting. The woman Horton was fighting got her right hand grazed. A man that was running to the exit was shot in the buttocks, police say.

MPD says the fight started because Horton and the victim were acquainted with the same man.

Tyearra Horton is charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Employing a Firearm with the Intention to Commit a Felony and Reckless Endangerment. She is set to appear in court Monday.